Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $662,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Altice USA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Altice USA by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 707,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of ATUS opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

