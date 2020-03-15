Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Calavo Growers worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $935.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

