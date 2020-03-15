Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cavco Industries worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO opened at $146.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

