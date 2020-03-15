Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 622.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Davita by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Davita by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Davita by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 130,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

