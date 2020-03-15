Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 322,878 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 322,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Lexington Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,958,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 858,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,361,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 108,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

