Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SYSCO Co. Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
SYSCO Co. Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Okta Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Okta Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of Square, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of Square, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M Co
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report