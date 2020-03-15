Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.