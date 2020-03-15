Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

