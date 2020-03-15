Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

