Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $120,638,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $71,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

