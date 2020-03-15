Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.95 and a 200 day moving average of $285.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $225.81 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

