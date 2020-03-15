Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $6.56 Million in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

