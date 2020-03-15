Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 227,595 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 142,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yeti stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.81.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

