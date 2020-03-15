Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 45,495 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nike from to in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

