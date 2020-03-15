Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,792,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 181,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,538,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SYSCO Co. Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
SYSCO Co. Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Okta Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Okta Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of Square, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of Square, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M Co
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report