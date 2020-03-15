Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,086 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

