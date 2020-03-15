Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $139.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

