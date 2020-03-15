Amalgamated Bank Purchases 899 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $313.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $290.48 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.