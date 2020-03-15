Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $156.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.25 and a 12-month high of $198.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

