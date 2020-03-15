Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after buying an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 796,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,297,000 after acquiring an additional 116,436 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

