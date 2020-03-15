Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after buying an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,138,000 after buying an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

