Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SYSCO Co. Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
SYSCO Co. Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Okta Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Okta Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of Square, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of Square, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M Co
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report