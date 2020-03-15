Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

