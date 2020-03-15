Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

