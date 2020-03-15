Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,616 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,039,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,530.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 149,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,180.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 131,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,379. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

