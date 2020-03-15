Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $6.06 Million in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,735,000 after acquiring an additional 437,210 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $45,211,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

NYSE:CI opened at $179.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.32. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

