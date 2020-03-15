$448.31 Million in Sales Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $448.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.10 million. Saia posted sales of $410.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Saia by 31.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Saia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. Saia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

