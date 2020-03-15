Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Cut to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Essential Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$0.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

