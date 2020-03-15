Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $139.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.80 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $543.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $544.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.76 million, with estimates ranging from $560.78 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nextgen Healthcare.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $9.62 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.