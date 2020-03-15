TheStreet Lowers Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.64.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Insiders acquired a total of 42,599 shares of company stock worth $781,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

