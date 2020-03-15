Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to report $12.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology posted sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year sales of $50.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mogo Finance Technology.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
About Mogo Finance Technology
Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.
