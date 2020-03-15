HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.
Shares of HCHC stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.91. HC2 has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.33.
HC2 Company Profile
HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.