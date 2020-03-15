HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get HC2 alerts:

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.91. HC2 has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth $52,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 47.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 221,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HC2 by 794.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter worth $122,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.