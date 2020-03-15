Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VBTX opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $874.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,382 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,606,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $12,045,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $9,661,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.