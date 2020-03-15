Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Upwork news, Chairman Thomas Layton bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and sold 141,734 shares valued at $1,345,623. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,420.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $7.17 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $816.89 million, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

