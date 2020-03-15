Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

UMRX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

