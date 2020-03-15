Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 400,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of 140.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

