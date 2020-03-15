Warburg Research Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €585.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) target price on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €614.60 ($714.65).

RAA stock opened at €512.00 ($595.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €643.62 and a 200-day moving average of €671.05. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

