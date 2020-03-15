Warburg Research Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €585.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) target price on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €614.60 ($714.65).

RAA stock opened at €512.00 ($595.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €643.62 and a 200-day moving average of €671.05. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HC2 Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley
HC2 Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley
Veritex Holdings Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Veritex Holdings Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Upwork Inc Short Interest Update
Upwork Inc Short Interest Update
Unum Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Down 15.4% in February
Unum Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Down 15.4% in February
Universal Electronics Inc Short Interest Up 22.5% in February
Universal Electronics Inc Short Interest Up 22.5% in February
Warburg Research Analysts Give Rational a €585.00 Price Target
Warburg Research Analysts Give Rational a €585.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report