RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.41 ($36.52).

RWE stock opened at €23.19 ($26.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.34. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

