RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.41 ($36.52).

FRA RWE opened at €23.19 ($26.97) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.34. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

