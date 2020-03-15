Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €81.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.19 ($103.71).

SY1 opened at €80.06 ($93.09) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.24. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

