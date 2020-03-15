UBS Group Reiterates “€4.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.02 ($4.67).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

