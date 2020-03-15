Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVST. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

AVST stock opened at GBX 325.80 ($4.29) on Thursday. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

