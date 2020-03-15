Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.00 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%.

LMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

