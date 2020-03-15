Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Barclays (LON:BARC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 31st. Societe Generale cut Barclays to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.33 ($2.74).

BARC stock opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley bought 36,685 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81). In the last quarter, insiders bought 193,813 shares of company stock valued at $29,454,728.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

