Jefferies Financial Group Raises Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target to GBX 265

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 341.25 ($4.49).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders have bought 4,609 shares of company stock worth $1,199,914 over the last quarter.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

