Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 6,316 ($83.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion and a PE ratio of 61.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,403.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,356.32. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

