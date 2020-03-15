Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $448.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

