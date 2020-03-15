Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Nomura from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 37.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

