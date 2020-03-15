Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $265.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of ULTA opened at $207.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.24. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $142,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

