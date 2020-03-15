Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $344.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.08.

ADBE opened at $335.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 12 month low of $252.03 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

