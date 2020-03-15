Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cfra from $340.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.79.

ULTA opened at $207.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

