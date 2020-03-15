Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 796037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price target on Sherritt International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

